How the broken parts of our lives can still serve a purpose

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We all have pieces of our lives that shape us. Whether they’re good or bad, happy memories or sad, they impact who we are and how we live.

Kaitlin Chappell Rogers believes that pieces of us that once felt broken can be turned into something beautiful. The writer joined TVL to share some stories about how broken parts of our lives can still serve a beautiful purpose.

For more relatble wisdom and insight, follow Rogers on Instagram and sign up for her newsletters at kaitlinchappellrogers.com.

