Hispanic Heritage Month begins, locals ready to display their culture

By D'Quan Lee
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville has a growing Hispanic population and within that population, are subcultures that will all have a spotlight during Hispanic Heritage Month.

“It’s very important for everyone in the community to connect with folks who are not necessarily from their same background.”

That’s Melissa Murrell of AshaKiran. She says they work with other organizations to figure out how to best serve the Hispanic community. She says the most important thing when trying to immerse into another culture is to be open.

“To be humble enough to say ‘we would like to learn about your culture.’ To ask questions,” she says. “We encourage people to connect with that are outside of their own comfort zone.”

September 25th, The Orion Amphitheater will host Cultura Fest, a celebration of Hispanic culture, music, and food from countries such as Venezuela, Mexico, and Nicaragua. Melissa Rodriguez, founder of Revel Events, says events like Cultura Fest are important because there are a wide variety of cultures to draw from.

“It’s actually 33 Latin American countries that we come from,” she started. “A lot of people have decided to make Huntsville their home so its important to have events like these where we can share a little piece of our culture for folks that perhaps are not familiar with some of these countries and then also to have representation and feel like we are a part of the community.”

Cultura Fest will open its doors Sunday the 25th from noon until 5pm.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

