Hartselle man accused of poisoning wife back in jail

Hartselle man released on bond for attempted murder charge
By Javon Williams and Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man was arrested on Sept. 2 for attempting to murder his wife and was released on bond on Sept. 8.

Brian Mann, a local chiropractor, is accused of intentionally poisoning his wife.

According to court documents, Mann was arrested on Sept. 15 for failure to appear in court. Mann does not have a bond.

As part of Brian Mann’s bond agreement, he must stay in the state, pay $40 per month to a Pre-Trial Release Officer, be electronically monitored, have no contact with the victim and be drug tested eight times per month.

According to a divorce complaint filed in March 2022 by Brian Mann’s wife, Hannah Mann, the couple has been married for five years and have two children together.

The complaint also reads that Hannah Mann was admitted into the University of Alabama Hospital on Jan. 18, 2022, and diagnosed with lead poisoning. Hannah remained in the hospital until March 3.

In paragraph 5 of Hannah Mann’s complaint, it states that Brian was only able to see their children under supervision as ordered by DHR. He was not able to see them during the investigation of the poisoning and Hannah has since moved with the children to an apartment.

In Brian Mann’s answer and counterclaim, filed in April 2022, to Hannah Mann’s complaint, he agreed that Hannah reported him to the police and there was an investigation into him.

Brian’s counterclaim to paragraph 5 of Hannah’s complaint reads as follows:

“That the Defendant can neither admit nor deny the allegations contained in Paragraph Five of the Petitioner’s Complaint, as the Defendant is not the proper party and/or individual to have possession of the referenced information; however, the Defendant admits that the Plaintiff was hospitalized, but demands strict proof of the other statements contained in Paragraph Five of the Plaintiff’s Complaint.”

In that same counterclaim, Brian Mann says that he has been the “primary emotional and physical support” for the children. The statement reads as follows:

“The Defendant consistently was employed full-time, contributed to the support of the parties’ minor children and household expenses, cooked for the parties’ minor children, was solely responsible for the emotional support of the parties’ minor children, and was primarily responsible for the physical and scholastic well-being of parties’ minor children.”

Brian Mann also believes that Hannah Mann’s mother pushed the complaint so that she can “attempt to control the minor children’s religious upbringing.”

In his counterclaim, Brian Mann says that Hannah Mann is not physically or emotionally able to care for the children and that he should be the legal guardian of the children.

A hearing has been set for Oct. 24.

The case is ongoing and this story will be updated when there is more information.

