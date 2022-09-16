Get ready for a dream show when “Dreamgirls” takes the stage in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Get ready for your dreams to come true when the cast of “Dreamgirls” takes the stage at the VBC in Huntsville!

The beloved show is kicking off Theatre Huntsville’s 25th season with two weekends of shows.

The musical follows the story of three young Black singers with voices as big as their dreams. When their careers start to take off, they begin to realize the high cost that comes with fame.

Opening night is Friday, September 16 at the VBC Playhouse in Huntsville. The show will continue through Sunday, September 18. A second weekend of shows will take place Thursday, September 22 until September 25.

For more information and tickets, visit theatrehuntsville.org.

