Friday Morning Forecast

Happy Friday All!

The absolutely gorgeous stretch of days continues.

Starting off with lows in the 60s. Clear skies and calm winds causing some issues with visibility but overall, a cool start to the day.

For the afternoon hours, much of the same, clear skies and highs in the 80s.

Copy and paste for the rest of the workweek with highs gradually increasing.

As we look towards the next 10 days, the 90s look to make a comeback. Don’t break out those fall sweaters just yet!

