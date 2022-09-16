Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Friday Morning Forecast

September 16, 2022
By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Friday All!

The absolutely gorgeous stretch of days continues.

Starting off with lows in the 60s. Clear skies and calm winds causing some issues with visibility but overall, a cool start to the day.

For the afternoon hours, much of the same, clear skies and highs in the 80s.

Copy and paste for the rest of the workweek with highs gradually increasing.

As we look towards the next 10 days, the 90s look to make a comeback. Don’t break out those fall sweaters just yet!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison crash results in multiple injuries
Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road
From left to right: Jammie Daniell Parker; Alyssa Paige Neal; Bridgette Brown Hall; Arvil...
4 people arrested in Morgan Co. drug bust
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
One dead after being run over by tractor in Cullman
Cullman County man killed in tractor wreck identified

Latest News

WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
WAFF 10 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
Out The Door
Thursday Morning Forecast