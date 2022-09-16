Deals
Florence man sentenced to 70 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children

Michael Tays
Michael Tays(Source: Lauderdale County Detention Center)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - A 36-year-old Florence man was sentenced to 70 years in prison by a U.S. District judge for sexually exploiting a young child.

Michael Tays will serve 70 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for producing and possessing child pornography. In March, Tays pleaded guilty to 20 counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Tays will also be required to register as a sex offender.

According to statements made in court, Tays recorded himself sexually abusing an eight-year-old child repeatedly.

U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said this sentencing will ensure that Tays spends the remainder of his life in prison.

“There is no place in our communities for those who prey on vulnerable children,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said in a statement. “This sentence effectively ensures that Tays will spend the rest of his life in prison. Through collaborative law enforcement efforts, we continue to investigate and prosecute those responsible for these horrific crimes.”

