First Alert Forecast A perfect late summer weekend ahead with highs near 90. There are a lot of outdoor events this weekend including the Trail of Tears. It will be a beautiful Saturday for a ride. Be sure to watch out for increased motorcycle traffic this weekend. Day by day the humidity will slowly increase across the Tennessee Valley. You might also notice an increase in the haze and smoke in the atmosphere. This is due to the wildfires out west blowing around this area of high pressure. At this time we don’t expect the air quality to become unhealthy. The last week of summer will be a hot one with highs in the lower to middle 90s to start. By the end of the week it will remain dry with highs near 100 degrees. A weak cold front will put an end to this heat wave next weekend. Tropical Storm Fiona continues to track to the west and is nearing the Caribbean Islands. A slight track to the north is forecast early next week. You can get additional information on our First Alert Weather app.

