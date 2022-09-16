FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Reasons to consider life insurance for your children

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - September is Life Insurance Awareness Month. The goal is to get people thinking about life insurance before they need it.

Life insurance is a topic most would rather shy away from, especially if it is insurance for your child. There are important reasons why you should have that conversation and take steps to ensure yourself and your children.

LeKeisha Garner, an Insurance Specialist at Redstone Insurance Services, explained some of the living benefits and other long-term benefits.

Setting up a life insurance policy for your child while they are young is a gift that you are giving their future self. Should your child ever develop a severe condition, they may be considered uninsurable. However, if you take steps to set up their insurance policy now, they will be able to continue that policy no matter what the future holds.

Most life insurance policies for children are whole life insurance. As long as the premiums are paid, the policy covers them for life. The younger the insured is when the insurance is purchased, the less expensive it is.

Whole-life policies also build cash value. This is money that grows and provides a tax advantage. It can also be used for college expenses, a wedding, or as a down payment for their first house.

No one likes to think about the possibility of collecting the death benefit on a child. However, it may bring peace of mind in case the unthinkable happens. It could cover medical, travel, or other unexpected expenses.

