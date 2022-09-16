Day 5: A possible mistrial and another long day of testimonies

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - For the second day in a row, jurors were asked to return to the courtroom early as another long day of testimony is expected.

It was discussed by the attorneys and the judge on Thursday about the possibility of a mistrial. The defense entered a motion for a mistrial due to a chain of custody issue.

The state said they were waiting for the FBI to gain access to John and Mary Sisk’s phones. It was argued by the defense that it is too late in the trial to introduce new evidence and the judge ruled if exculpatory evidence is found on the phones, a mistrial will be called.

Limestone County District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones was told by FBI agents on Wednesday night that agents finally unlocked Mary Sisk’s phone after three years.

The defense argued that Jones didn’t follow the open file policy and wanted the judge to declare a mistrial if the state can’t produce a chain of custody for the phone.

The judge said he’ll only consider a mistrial if there is evidence proving Mason Sisk’s innocence on the phone. The trial will continue as planned if exculpatory evidence isn’t found.

For the past few days, the jury has been shown graphic videos and photos related to the murders.

Investigator Caleb Durden testified on Thursday about the crime scene photos he took. One particular photo was shown of small plastic bags and a digital scale that was found in the basement of the home. Matt and Angie Patti testified earlier this week that John Sisk had been hiding drugs in the home.

Matt and Angie Patti also testified that John Sisk treated Mary Sisk poorly.

