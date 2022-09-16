Collinsville man killed in single vehicle crash

CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - At 4:24 a.m. on Friday a single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of Christopher Scott Mullins, 47, Collinsville.

Mullin was fatally injured when the 2021 Mack tractor-trailer that he was driving left the roadway and overturned, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened on Cherokee County 1 near Cherokee County 672, two miles south of Collinsville.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

