Colbert Co. man faces assault charge after allegedly hitting person with cast iron skillet lid

Bryan Hankins
Bryan Hankins(Colbert County Jail)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault after hitting another man with a cast iron skillet lid on Sept. 13.

According to online court documents, Colbert County Sherriff’s Office deputies responded to a call on County Line Road in Leighton. When the first deputy arrived he approached Bryan Hankins on his front porch.

Hankins told the deputy he was hit in the face by Trumie Cobb. So, Bryan Hankins hit Cobb with a cast iron skillet lid before going outside. Another deputy arrived at the scene and both deputies went into the residence to question Cobb.

When deputies entered the residence they found Cobb laying on the couch with a towel over his head. Djuaina Hankins told the deputies that her son, Bryan Hankins, hit Cobb with a cast iron skillet lid.

Cobb was taken to Hellen Keller Hospital to be treated.

Cobb was questioned by deputies and said that Bryan Hankins accused him of stealing a debit card. Cobb denied that he had stolen the debit card. According to Cobb, Bryan Hankins hit him multiple times in the head and hand with the cast iron skillet lid.

Djuaina Hankins was questioned separately by deputies and confirmed what Cobb said. According to Djuaina Hankins, Byran Hankins hit Cobb in the head about six times with the cast iron skillet lid.

Bryan Hankins is being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

