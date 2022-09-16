Albertville man leads Deputies on chase after stealing car, faces 9 charges

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Cunty Road 400 in the Lakeview Community.

A homeowner saw 53-year-old John Oliver burglarizing an outbuilding and putting property into the victim’s car. Oliver fled the place where he committed the burglary and then stole a car from a neighbor.

Responding Deputies found the stolen car and began a pursuit. After a short pursuit, the pursuing deputy conducted a pit maneuver on County Road 51, South of Collinsville.

Oliver was taken into custody and charged with DUI (controlled substance), Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Promote Prison Contraband 2nd, Attempt to Elude Police, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Endangerment and Possession of Burglary Tools.

“Thanks to this homeowner’s quick thinking and great job by our Deputy, this criminal was apprehended quickly and was put where he should be,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said.

Oliver is currently being held at the DeKalb County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Oliver was released on a $10,000 bond from the Marshall County Jail on August 11.

