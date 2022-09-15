Why we love “The Adventures of Bree the Bee: The News Station”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you watch 48 News, you’ve seen the amazing work of Producer Bree Williams. And when she isn’t writing this week’s headlines, she’s writing a children’s book series, “The Adventures of Bree the Bee.”

Bree stepped away from the desk for a moment to talk more about her book, “The Adventures of Bree the Bee: The Newsroom.” Inside the pages, readers will learn all about what it’s liek to be inside the news studio, writing stories for a big show and much more.

Pick up the book and keep up with all of Bree’s adventures on Amazon.com or wherever you buy books!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.