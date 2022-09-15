Deals
Why we love “The Adventures of Bree the Bee: The News Station”

By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you watch 48 News, you’ve seen the amazing work of Producer Bree Williams. And when she isn’t writing this week’s headlines, she’s writing a children’s book series, “The Adventures of Bree the Bee.”

Bree stepped away from the desk for a moment to talk more about her book, “The Adventures of Bree the Bee: The Newsroom.” Inside the pages, readers will learn all about what it’s liek to be inside the news studio, writing stories for a big show and much more.

Pick up the book and keep up with all of Bree’s adventures on Amazon.com or wherever you buy books!

