Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

White House to unveil latest strategy to fight COVID

The WHO director-general said one person still dies with COVID-19 every 44 seconds. (CNN, White House, World Health Organization, Pfizer)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. government is updating its latest strategy to fight COVID-19.

The White House will launch the 2022 COVID-19 Global Recovery and Response Framework Thursday.

One official familiar with the initiative said the strategy is geared to end the global emergency and protect health systems around the world.

The plan’s objectives will include vaccinating people with the highest risk and who are hardest to reach to prepare for future variants and health threats.

The official said the White House is requesting $4 billion to implement the strategy.

The announcement was timed to coincide with U.N. General Assembly meetings, so world leaders could discuss and coordinate the plan.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after being run over by tractor in Cullman
Cullman County man killed in tractor wreck identified
From left to right: Jammie Daniell Parker; Alyssa Paige Neal; Bridgette Brown Hall; Arvil...
4 people arrested in Morgan Co. drug bust
Steven Rodriguez(left), Tedric Boldin (right)
Madison Police arrest 2 for robbery, 1 suspect charged with attempted murder
Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
generic crash
Two-year-old flown to Birmingham hospital after being struck by car in Moulton

Latest News

Sisk is on trial for allegedly killing five of his family members in 2019.
Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday
An Amtrak passenger train departs Chicago in the early evening headed south Wednesday, Sept....
Amtrak says it’s working quickly to restore canceled trains
Madison crash results in multiple injuries
Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% last...
Retail sales up 0.3% in Aug. from July amid inflation
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike