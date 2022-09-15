Thursday Morning Forecast

Absolutely gorgeous stretch of days ahead!

Starting off with lows in the 50s and 60s. Clear skies and calm winds causing some issues with visibility but overall, a cool start to the day.

For the afternoon hours, much of the same, clear skies and highs in the 80s.

Copy and paste for the rest of the workweek with highs gradually increasing.

More activity in the tropics to keep an eye on.

