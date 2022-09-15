Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Teen tied to bed escapes from home; 3 family members indicted, police say

A teen who had been zip-tied to a bed by three family members was able to escape and run to a...
A teen who had been zip-tied to a bed by three family members was able to escape and run to a nearby business, police say.(Fairfield Township PD, WXIX)
By Ken Brown and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A mother, stepfather and stepgrandfather in Ohio have been indicted on charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a teen after police say she escaped her family’s home and sought help at a nearby business.

The identities of the accused have not been identified to protect the victim’s identity.

The stepfather is accused of tying his teenage stepdaughter to her bed on Aug. 16 because the family feared she would run away, Fairfield Township police say the suspect claimed.

WXIX reports an officer’s bodycam recording captured the stepfather explaining that he used zip ties to hook the teen to a bed and wrapped a ratchet strap around her feet to ensure the teen could not leave her bed.

Fairfield Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said the family admitted to doing their actions.

The stepfather reportedly told police the teen had threatened to kill them, and they had been trying to get her to see her counselor.

Fairfield Township Police said the teen’s mother would allegedly cut her free from the bed, but that was only to use the bathroom.

Once the teen relieved herself, her mother allegedly tied her back down to the bed.

In the bodycam video, the stepfather told police the girl had a kitchen knife, and he had woken up with her standing above his head. When asked, he said he did not call police after that incident.

Police said the teen managed to escape the house and run to a nearby business, where an employee called for help.

The teen had injuries to her eyes, neck, wrists and burns on her palms, according to police.

They were severe enough for first responders to take her to the hospital for treatment.

“If you’re a parent or guardian and you’re aware that a child in your custody is being abused, and you do nothing, you could easily be subjected to criminal liability and charged for that,” McCroskey said. “I’ve had a couple of cases myself where that’s occurred, this being one of them.”

The child’s grandfather was also indicted on charges Wednesday for knowing the alleged criminal activity took place, according to police.

The family trio is facing a total of 14 charges, 13 of which are felonies related to abduction and child endangering. The stepfather alone was indicted on six charges, according to police.

Authorities said it is unclear if the alleged abuse happened on more than one occasion.

The teen is currently in the care of children’s services. Police said other children were removed from the family’s home as well.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Jammie Daniell Parker; Alyssa Paige Neal; Bridgette Brown Hall; Arvil...
4 people arrested in Morgan Co. drug bust
One dead after being run over by tractor in Cullman
Cullman County man killed in tractor wreck identified
Madison crash results in multiple injuries
Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road
Steven Rodriguez(left), Tedric Boldin (right)
Madison Police arrest 2 for robbery, 1 suspect charged with attempted murder
Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession

Latest News

President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Griner, Whelan families to meet Biden amid US-Russia talks
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Biden nominates US attorney for Florida Mar-a-Lago district
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike
In the report, Pew Research Center modeled several hypothetical scenarios describing how...
Christians could make up less than half of Americans in 50 years, report finds
Real estate investing for beginners
Four essential tips for first time real estate investors