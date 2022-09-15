Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Mummified body found in bathtub of burglarized Arizona home

A mummified body was found inside a home being burglarized over the weekend.
A mummified body was found inside a home being burglarized over the weekend.(File image courtesy: Bullhead City Police Dept.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify a mummified body found by police in the bathtub of a northwestern Arizona home as they investigated a burglary.

Bullhead City police said officers responding to a burglary in progress around 3:30 a.m. Saturday discovered 65-year-old Christine Lee Walters rummaging through items inside the house.

They said there were pry marks on the door, indicating forced entry into the home, and that Walters had been going inside for days and taking clothing, purses and other items she allegedly planned to sell online.

Police said officers searched the house and found the body in the tub in a natural mummified state, which occurs when a corpse is exposed to very dry conditions that slow typical decomposition.

Police said Walters told officers she didn’t know the body was in the house.

It’s unknown how long the body was in the bathtub. Neighbors told police they believed that the house was vacant and that the homeowner may have moved away because they hadn’t been seen for about a year.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office was trying to determine the cause of death.

Detectives found the homeowner’s birth certificate, credit cards, driver’s license and income tax paperwork during searches of Walters’ home and vehicle. She booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of burglary. Police said they are seeking additional charges after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in her possession.

It was unclear Thursday if Walters has a lawyer who can speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after being run over by tractor in Cullman
Cullman County man killed in tractor wreck identified
From left to right: Jammie Daniell Parker; Alyssa Paige Neal; Bridgette Brown Hall; Arvil...
4 people arrested in Morgan Co. drug bust
Steven Rodriguez(left), Tedric Boldin (right)
Madison Police arrest 2 for robbery, 1 suspect charged with attempted murder
Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
generic crash
Two-year-old flown to Birmingham hospital after being struck by car in Moulton

Latest News

The recall covers Frontier and Titan pickups from the 2020 through 2023 model years.
Nissan recalls over 200K pickups due to risk of rolling away
Katherine Elyce Davis
Birmingham woman charged with identity theft in Decatur
President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at a summit designed to “counter the...
LIVE: Biden to deliver keynote at United We Stand summit
FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks during the Senate Appropriations Committee...
Democrats punt same-sex marriage vote until after election
A Nebraska man says his car is not being released to him due to a homicide investigation.
Man’s stolen SUV held as evidence indefinitely for homicide investigation: ‘My car is in jail’