Meet Billy Reid, one of Alabama’s most notable fashion designers

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - While walking down historic Court Street in Florence, you might run into local musicians, college students, or, Billy Reid, an award-winning fashion designer.

Reid’s flagship store is located in the heart of downtown with tall glass windows and a black exterior that add to to the small town’s quaint yet cool charm. After growing up in and out of his mother’s clothing store in southern Louisiana, Reid adapted a keen eye for fashion and design. It wasn’t until he flunked out of college trying to secure a degree in Physical Education that he decided to pursue fashion.

He enrolled at the Art Institute of Dallas where he spent time studying and later worked at Saks Fifth Avenue where his education turned into a career. Later, the southerner moved up west to California where he worked with Reebok and helped launch the Greg Norman Collection.

However, it wasn’t until 1998 that the designer started his own collection, Billy Reid.

Three years later, 9/11 happened. That would lead Reid to move his family away from New York and to his wife’s hometown of Florence. Known for it’s rich music history and orange pineapple ice cream, the Reids were off to a fresh start.

After some years in the business, Reid was awarded titles from GQ, Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDAs). Now, his clothes can be found on models and celebrities all across the world, in the pages of fashion magazines and if you’re lucky, a local thrift shop in Florence.

The designer holds true to his southern roots and hopes to inspire a new and modern south. Often a place that gets a bad rap, Reid represents the south that produces creative thinkers, dreamers, artists, musicians... and even rocket scientists.

His pieces are crafted to be a staple in anyone’s wardrobe. They offer a timeless look regardless if the person wearing it is 22 or 62. From a classic cashmere sweater to a wild print, Billy Reid’s pieces are some that never go out of style.

Keep up with the latest from Reid and all his collections on Instagram, and at billyreid.com.

