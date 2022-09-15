Marshall County man arrested on drug trafficking charges

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents from multiple task forces arrested and charged a 37-year-old man on drug trafficking charges on Sept. 9.

Douglas George was arrested after agents executed a search warrant at a motel in Arab. Agents seized one pound of methamphetamine, one pound of marijuana, Xanax pills, liquid GHB and psilocybin mushrooms.

George is being held in the Marshall County Jail for drug trafficking and bond revocation.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims released the following statement:

“Cases like this can only be achieved by working together. I have deputies assigned to the state, federal and local drug task forces as agents so they can work together and get this poison off the streets. A seizure of this type will have a significant impact on the drug trade in this area.”

Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Region F Drug Task Force, Marshall County Drug Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force assisted with the arrest.

