Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Marshall County man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Agents seized one pound of methamphetamine, one pound of marijuana, Xanax pills, liquid GHB and...
Agents seized one pound of methamphetamine, one pound of marijuana, Xanax pills, liquid GHB and psilocybin mushrooms.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents from multiple task forces arrested and charged a 37-year-old man on drug trafficking charges on Sept. 9.

Douglas George was arrested after agents executed a search warrant at a motel in Arab. Agents seized one pound of methamphetamine, one pound of marijuana, Xanax pills, liquid GHB and psilocybin mushrooms.

George is being held in the Marshall County Jail for drug trafficking and bond revocation.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims released the following statement:

“Cases like this can only be achieved by working together. I have deputies assigned to the state, federal and local drug task forces as agents so they can work together and get this poison off the streets. A seizure of this type will have a significant impact on the drug trade in this area.”

Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Region F Drug Task Force, Marshall County Drug Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force assisted with the arrest.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after being run over by tractor in Cullman
Cullman County man killed in tractor wreck identified
From left to right: Jammie Daniell Parker; Alyssa Paige Neal; Bridgette Brown Hall; Arvil...
4 people arrested in Morgan Co. drug bust
Steven Rodriguez(left), Tedric Boldin (right)
Madison Police arrest 2 for robbery, 1 suspect charged with attempted murder
Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
generic crash
Two-year-old flown to Birmingham hospital after being struck by car in Moulton

Latest News

Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road
Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road
The outage is impacting customers from I-565 south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from Jordan Lane...
Huntsville Utilities respond to power outage in downtown Huntsville
Sisk is on trial for allegedly killing five of his family members in 2019.
Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday
Madison crash results in multiple injuries
Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road