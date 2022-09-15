Madison County Commission approves pay raise for full-time employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Commission approved a cost-of-living pay raise for full-time employees as part of its budget on Wednesday.

The $240 million budget was unanimously approved by commissioners for the 2023 fiscal year. Inside the budget is an 8.6% raise for all full-time county employees.

Commissioners say they hope the raise will do three things for them: retain the current workforce, help out employees, and attract new workers.

A spokesperson for the county commission says there are currently 23 openings across all county departments. That includes the sheriff’s office and county jail.

Among the other items in next year’s budget, a commission spokesperson says $750,000 has been set aside for the probate judge’s office to renovate a storage space. The county is considering selling the storage office on Washington Street. The probate hasn’t yet purchased a new storage office.

Commissioners have also set aside $225,000 for computer upgrades in the sales tax department.

County Commission Chairman Dale Strong says the budget is balanced. He hopes the county can save up over the next few years to eventually build a new county courthouse.

