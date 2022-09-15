Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Jackson Co. Schools names new superintendent

Jason Davidson
Jason Davidson(JCS)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - During the Jackson County School Board meeting on Wednesday, Jason Davidson was named the new Jackson County Schools Superintendent.

Davidson was acting as the superintendent just before the passing of the former superintendent Kevin Dukes in June 2022. Dukes hand-picked Davidson for the position.

In 2020, Davidson became the principal and CTE Director of Earnest Pruett Center of Technology. Previous to that he served as the Assistant Principal and then Principal of Skyline High School.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
Body found in Decatur, Hwy. 67 waterway
Body found near waterway on Highway 67 in Decatur
Steven Rodriguez(left), Tedric Boldin (right)
Madison Police arrest 2 for robbery, 1 suspect charged with attempted murder
From left to right: Jammie Daniell Parker; Alyssa Paige Neal; Bridgette Brown Hall; Arvil...
4 people arrested in Morgan Co. drug bust
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo

Latest News

Day 3: Key witness for the prosecution slated to take the stand
Madison County Schools are growing
Madison County School District looking to add two new schools
Mother of nine-year-old attacked by dogs provides updates on ‘road to recovery’, dog owner arrested
COVID-19 vaccine booster available Sept. 19 at Huntsville Hospital