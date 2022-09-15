Jackson Co. Schools names new superintendent

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - During the Jackson County School Board meeting on Wednesday, Jason Davidson was named the new Jackson County Schools Superintendent.

Davidson was acting as the superintendent just before the passing of the former superintendent Kevin Dukes in June 2022. Dukes hand-picked Davidson for the position.

In 2020, Davidson became the principal and CTE Director of Earnest Pruett Center of Technology. Previous to that he served as the Assistant Principal and then Principal of Skyline High School.

