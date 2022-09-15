Deals
How Fit Five Meals is creating quick and healthy meals on the go

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are looking to eat well, but you are in a hurry and on a budget, Fit Five Meals has the answer!

Fit Five Meals has the goal to provide healthy, but affordable meal prep options. To get started, you choose your meals from a rotating menu each week. Then, you choose your pick-up location, checkout and get your meals by Monday!

There are many pick-up locations aroudn Hutnsville, Birmingham and even Cullman for you to choose from!

To check out the full menu and find out how you can get your own meals, visit fitfivemeals.com.

