Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Fashion Weekend Alabama kicks off this weekend

By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - New York Fashion Week is slowly coming to an end, but in Alabama, things are just getting started!

September 17-18, Fashion Week Alabama is happening in Huntsville and The Alabama Fashion Alliance is hosting a rather fun weekend of events. The Alliance is home to many fashion lovers in the area. From runway training to booking shoots and designing, it’s a place for like-minded creatives to come together.

And this weekend, hundreds of designers, models, fashion lovers and more are getting ready for a weekend of celebration. Hear from professionals in the industry, catch a model walk-off and fashion show, meet designers and much more!

For more information and a full schedule, visit alabamafashionalliance.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison crash results in multiple injuries
Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road
From left to right: Jammie Daniell Parker; Alyssa Paige Neal; Bridgette Brown Hall; Arvil...
4 people arrested in Morgan Co. drug bust
One dead after being run over by tractor in Cullman
Cullman County man killed in tractor wreck identified
Steven Rodriguez(left), Tedric Boldin (right)
Madison Police arrest 2 for robbery, 1 suspect charged with attempted murder
Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession