Fashion Weekend Alabama kicks off this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - New York Fashion Week is slowly coming to an end, but in Alabama, things are just getting started!

September 17-18, Fashion Week Alabama is happening in Huntsville and The Alabama Fashion Alliance is hosting a rather fun weekend of events. The Alliance is home to many fashion lovers in the area. From runway training to booking shoots and designing, it’s a place for like-minded creatives to come together.

And this weekend, hundreds of designers, models, fashion lovers and more are getting ready for a weekend of celebration. Hear from professionals in the industry, catch a model walk-off and fashion show, meet designers and much more!

For more information and a full schedule, visit alabamafashionalliance.com.

