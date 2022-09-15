Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Disney World fans say prices are too high for families, survey finds

A survey found that Disney families are saying a trip to the park is costing them too much.
A survey found that Disney families are saying a trip to the park is costing them too much.(flynn_chris from Pixabay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - A recent survey shared that even the biggest Disney fans are saying the theme park prices are getting too high for them.

An online gambling website called time2play surveyed nearly 2,000 self-described Disney World enthusiasts on how they feel about the rising cost of a vacation to Disney World.

According to the survey, 92.6% of Disney World enthusiasts believed the cost of a Magic Kingdom vacation is currently out of reach for average families.

About 48% of those surveyed shared that they have postponed a trip to Disney World in recent years due to price increases. And 68.3% said the rampant price increases have made them feel like Disney World has lost its magic.

The survey shared that when Walt Disney World opened in 1971, a single-day ticket cost $3.50, compared to the current lowest one-day ticket price of $109.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
Body found in Decatur, Hwy. 67 waterway
Body found near waterway on Highway 67 in Decatur
One dead after being run over by tractor in Cullman
Cullman County man killed in tractor wreck identified
Steven Rodriguez(left), Tedric Boldin (right)
Madison Police arrest 2 for robbery, 1 suspect charged with attempted murder
From left to right: Jammie Daniell Parker; Alyssa Paige Neal; Bridgette Brown Hall; Arvil...
4 people arrested in Morgan Co. drug bust

Latest News

Hours after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja...
Police: 12-year-old girl believed to be with sister; Amber Alert canceled
Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of...
Tropical Storm Fiona, 6th named storm, forms in Atlantic
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week