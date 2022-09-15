Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Jurors are expecting a long day of hearing witness testimony and examining the evidence on the fourth day of Mason Sisk’s capital murder trial.

Sisk is facing four capital murder charges for the deaths of his father, stepmother and three siblings.

The day started at 8:15 a.m. This is 45 minutes earlier than usual. The early start will allow the courtroom to hear today’s long testimonies. One witness expected to come to the stand is former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely who’s awaiting a response to an appeal of his own conviction.

The jury has already endured two days of listening to witness testimony, looking at graphic videos and viewing photos related to the murders.

On Wednesday, Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones showed photos of the Sisk family member’s autopsies.

Investigators believe they were sleeping when Mason Sisk shot them which raised some questions from Sisk’s defense attorneys.

They say Mason was 14 years old at the time and didn’t know how to use a gun. They want to know how he could use one to kill five people. Meanwhile, the prosecution argues it doesn’t matter who is using it if the gun can is in close range to a sleeping victim.

A day earlier, the jury heard from Matt and Angie Patti, close friends of Mason’s father, John, and stepmother, Mary.

They were brought forward by the state because they reported their gun stolen the weekend the Sisk family visited them. That gun was tied to the murder of the five Sisk family members.

The couple and other witnesses spoke to John Sisk’s character. They said he treated Mary poorly and had drugs in the house.

To end the day, the state presented the body camera footage of the home right after the murders.

The people in the courtroom have faced a grueling couple of days and Thursday is set to be a much longer day.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.