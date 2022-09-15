Deals
Cullman County Schools bus involved in wreck, no students on board

A Cullman County Schools bus was involved in a head-on collision Thursday morning. No students...
A Cullman County Schools bus was involved in a head-on collision Thursday morning. No students were on board.(Cullman County Schools)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County Schools bus was damaged in a head-on collision Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Cullman County Schools says no students were on board the bus at the time of crash, but the driver is being taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The wreck happened on County Road 222 near Palomino RV Resort. The driver was taking bus 16-20, a Harmony school bus, to Cullman for monthly inspection when it happened.

“I am thankful for our bus driver’s quick actions to get the bus off the road and stopped in an instant moment of crisis. Thankfully this bus had no students on board,” Cullman County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette said.

