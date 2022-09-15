Cullman County Schools bus involved in wreck, no students on board

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County Schools bus was damaged in a head-on collision Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Cullman County Schools says no students were on board the bus at the time of crash, but the driver is being taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The wreck happened on County Road 222 near Palomino RV Resort. The driver was taking bus 16-20, a Harmony school bus, to Cullman for monthly inspection when it happened.

“I am thankful for our bus driver’s quick actions to get the bus off the road and stopped in an instant moment of crisis. Thankfully this bus had no students on board,” Cullman County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette said.

