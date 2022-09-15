Cross Country Season Kicks Off in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The North Alabama Showcase and Southern Showcase will be taking place at the John Hunt Cross Country Course this Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17. The North Alabama Showcase is a collegiate meet directed by the University of North Alabama (UNA). The North Alabama Showcase will start at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, September 16. The men’s 8K race will take place at 7:30 a.m. followed by the women’s 5k at 8:15 a.m.

The list of confirmed teams for this weekend’s races include Alabama, Alabama A&M, Alcorn State, Auburn, Augusta, Austin Peay, Bellarmine, Birmingham Southern, Bryan, Chattanooga, Covenant, Cumberland, Eastern Florida State, EKU, Emmanuel, FGCU, Gadsden State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Kentucky, Lamar, Lee, Memphis, Miles, Mississippi College, Mississippi State, New Orleans North Alabama, Samford, South Alabama, USF, University of Southern Indiana, Southern Miss, Troy, Queens, UAB, UCF, Wallace State, WKU, William Carey.

“The support and enthusiasm from the Huntsville Sports Commission and City of Huntsville has truly made this meet special,” stated North Alabama Showcase Director and UNA Head Cross Country Coach, Jeremy Provence. “It’s awesome to see the entire north Alabama community embrace cross country! We are excited to be right in the middle of it and cannot wait to lace up the spikes and compete against an incredible field of teams this year.” National rankings have the Alabama women’s team ranked 10th and the men’s team ranked 25th in the nation. A total of 12 regionally ranked teams will be participating.

The Southern Showcase is a two day high school cross country meet directed by Huntsville High School. Races start at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 16 with the last race of the day starting at 5:00 pm. Saturday races start at 8:20 a.m. with the final race starting at 10:40 a.m. Award ceremonies will follow the final race each day. This year’s event brings over 140 teams from 10 different states for a total of over 4,000 runners participating. You can find more info about the 2022 Southern Showcase here. “Huntsville High Cross Country is honored partner with the Huntsville Sports Commission, Huntsville Parks & Recreation and Fleet Feet Sports once again in hosting one of the fastest & most competitive high school cross country meets in the US. We have reached a new high team total this year with over 140 teams registered & ten states represented,” said Blake Borden, Huntsville High Cross Country Head Coach. “This is such an amazing opportunity for high school runners in the Huntsville area & state of Alabama at large to compete with the best the south has to offer on what has become one of the premiere cross country courses nationwide.”

The North Alabama Showcase and Southern Showcase have a combined economic impact of approximately $1.4 million for the city of Huntsville making for a great kick off weekend for cross country at John Hunt Park. “We’re honored to be the destination of choice for thousands of cross country runners,” said Tommy Battle, Mayor of Huntsville. “Runners are among the most disciplined and determined athletes, and we hope this course will challenge them and help set new records and personal bests.”

The 2022 cross country season at John Hunt Park currently consists of 9 major events with a combined economic impact of approximately $4.6 million. The 2022 cross country schedule is as follows:

September 16 North Alabama Showcase

September 16-17 Southern Showcase

October 14-15 Randolph Invitational

October 22 UAH Invitational

October 24 ACAA State Meet

October 29 ASUN Cross Country Championships

November 11 NCAA DI Cross Country South Regional Championships

November 12 All Alabama State Meet

December 3 Garmin Running Lane Championships

Both events this weekend are free to attend. Parking for the Southern Showcase is $5. Food trucks will be on site with items available for purchase. For more information and a full schedule for upcoming events, visit https://www.huntsvillesports.org/calendar/.

