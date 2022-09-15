Deals
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
By Gina Benitez
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week officers with the Huntsville Police are saying someone took advantage of a woman while she was filling up.

This incident happened a month ago at the Chevron on Drake Avenue. Officials say the woman pulled up to get gas and a man pulled up across from her car and parked.

Moments later officers say the man broke into the woman’s car and stole her purse. The man then got back into his black Nissan Titan pickup truck and took off.

Huntsville Police are also looking for the following people in the area, unrelated to this incident.

Rebecca Franklin is facing a trafficking charge after authorities allege she trafficked Opium into our area.

Shantel Gaters is wanted on a cocaine possession charge.

April Hobbs is wanted on a Methamphetamine possession charge.

Steven Flanagan is charged with Torture and Willful Abuse of a Child. Authorities tell us he caused various injuries to a small child.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

