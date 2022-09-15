Deals
Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Thursday
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash involving multiple vehicles is impacting traffic on County Line Road this morning.

The Madison Police Department urged drivers to avoid the area of County Line Road and Palmer Road for at least an hour due to possible blockages from the crash. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed the crash resulted in multiple injuries.

According to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, a deputy sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The emergency call was received just before 7 a.m. on Thursday morning.

WAFF has a crew on the scene.

Stay tuned to this story for updates.

Sisk is on trial for allegedly killing five of his family members in 2019.
Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday
Animal control responsibility
Lauderdale County official seeks more equitable animal control solution for county
New school superintendent appointed in Jackson County
Testimony continues in Limestone County on Day 4 of Mason Sisk trial
