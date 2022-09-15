Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash involving multiple vehicles is impacting traffic on County Line Road this morning.

The Madison Police Department urged drivers to avoid the area of County Line Road and Palmer Road for at least an hour due to possible blockages from the crash. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed the crash resulted in multiple injuries.

According to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, a deputy sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The emergency call was received just before 7 a.m. on Thursday morning.

WAFF has a crew on the scene.

Stay tuned to this story for updates.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.