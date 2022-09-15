Deals
Blue Bell releases new fall flavor Salted Caramel Brownie

Blue Bell's Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while...
Blue Bell's Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.(Blue Bell)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Gray News) – The newest flavor of Blue Bell ice cream is here just in time for fall.

The company says to grab your cozy gear and cuddle up with a bowl of new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream.

The new flavor has chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirled into vanilla ice cream.

Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

