Birmingham woman charged with identity theft in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 22-year-old woman from Birmingham was charged with multiple counts of identity theft for cashing checks in Decatur and various other locations in north Alabama.

The Decatur Police Department received a report on Sept. 7 from a financial institution with locations in Decatur that someone had committed theft. It was also reported on July 7 and July 8 that a woman used an Alabama driver’s license to cash checks at financial institution locations in Huntsville, Arab, Madison and Decatur.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that the woman had taken $4,000 from the checks she cashed. The woman was identified as Katherine Elyce Davis by the Athens Police Department.

Davis had stolen an Alabama driver’s license from Vestavia Hills, Alabama, and the cashed checks that had been stolen from Gardendale, Alabama.

Warrants were issued for Davis’ arrest on Sept. 14. Davis was arrested and charged by officers with the Birmingham Police Department. She was extradited to Decatur and booked into the Morgan County Jail.

Davis was booked in lieu of a $120,000 bond.

Davis has been charged with two counts of identity theft, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and first-degree theft of property.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.