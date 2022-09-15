Athens man arrested for robberies in Decatur, Limestone County

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday morning the Morgan County E911 Center received a call of a robbery at Snacker’s gas station on 3030 Modaus Road SW.

The cashier said she had been robbed at gunpoint by a man, later identified as Richard Fralix, 31, who left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Decatur Police Department Patrol Division Unites were dispatched and began looking for Fralix’s car. After a BOLO announcement, Fralix’s car was found at the Valero gas station on Highway 24. Fralix was taken into custody without incident.

Fralix was charged with one count of Robbery in the 1st degree and booked into the Morgan County Jail. Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliot set his bond at $100,000.

During an investigation, officers discovered that Fralix had property from other crimes that occurred in Limestone County.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and Athens Police Department were contacted and are obtaining warrants for Fralix’s arrest for various crimes when he is released.

