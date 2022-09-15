Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Athens man arrested for robberies in Decatur, Limestone County

Richard Fralix
Richard Fralix(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday morning the Morgan County E911 Center received a call of a robbery at Snacker’s gas station on 3030 Modaus Road SW.

The cashier said she had been robbed at gunpoint by a man, later identified as Richard Fralix, 31, who left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Decatur Police Department Patrol Division Unites were dispatched and began looking for Fralix’s car. After a BOLO announcement, Fralix’s car was found at the Valero gas station on Highway 24. Fralix was taken into custody without incident.

Fralix was charged with one count of Robbery in the 1st degree and booked into the Morgan County Jail. Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliot set his bond at $100,000.

During an investigation, officers discovered that Fralix had property from other crimes that occurred in Limestone County.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and Athens Police Department were contacted and are obtaining warrants for Fralix’s arrest for various crimes when he is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Jammie Daniell Parker; Alyssa Paige Neal; Bridgette Brown Hall; Arvil...
4 people arrested in Morgan Co. drug bust
One dead after being run over by tractor in Cullman
Cullman County man killed in tractor wreck identified
Madison crash results in multiple injuries
Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road
Steven Rodriguez(left), Tedric Boldin (right)
Madison Police arrest 2 for robbery, 1 suspect charged with attempted murder
Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession

Latest News

Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road
Cullman County Schools bus involved in wreck, no students on board
Casey White’s attorneys file to bar death penalty
Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday