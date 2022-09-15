Amidst multiple dog attack incidents, Lauderdale County seeks authority of animal control

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

Lauderdale county is currently without an animal control officer. Right now, the sheriff’s office responds to any animal control issues with deputies on patrol duty. But Cheryl Jones with Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services says this solution favors those within city limits.

“We currently share the shelter, but it’s not an equitable split,” she says. “In other words, the city funds nine-tenths of the budget with the county commission, only spending $100,000 towards the million dollar budget we have at the shelter.”

Lauderdale County proposed a solution that would have allowed the shelter to takeover animal control in the county, but the proposal was denied by the city.

Jones says this is about being proactive to prevent incidents like recent dog attacks in Lawrence and Franklin counties ending with one child in the hospital and the deaths of two women.

“When you look at the dog attack in Lawrence county, and you look at the two women that were ultimately killed in Red Bay in a dog attack, having a presence out there with animal control, talking to the public, educating the public, picking up animals that have been abandoned,” she continued. “And dealing with at-large animals and getting owners to understand that you need to keep your animal contained.”

Tanya Emery was arrested Wednesday afternoon for not keeping her dogs contained. Deputies say her dogs attacked nine year old Gavin Peoples who was riding his bike over the weekend on County Road 285.

Gavin’s mother, Stephanie Overton says that arrest is justice for her son now fighting to recover in the hospital.

“I was glad,” she said. “Because of a lot of things have been said and we just want justice for our son and we just want somebody to realize that they have to be responsible for what happened.”

