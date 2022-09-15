ADEM approves grants for water, sewer projects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) announced that grants and loans have been awarded to repair water and sewer systems in Alabama.

The loans and grants will be used to repair and upgrade rural, urban and suburban water and sewer systems in many counties. The grants and loans total $348 million.

The following north Alabama counties will receive funding:

Cherokee County

Colbert County

Cullman County

Franklin County

Jackson County

Lauderdale County

Lawrence County

Madison County

Marion County

Morgan County

The following recipients will receive funding:

City of Florence- $15 million for water system improvements

Scottsboro Water, Sewer and Gas Board- $14 million for sewer work and $840,000 for water system improvements

Huntsville Utility- $5.62 million for water system improvements

City of Cullman- $5 million for sewer improvements

ADEM Director Lance LeFleur said the investment in water and sewer systems is unprecedented.

“Thanks to Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Legislature, we are making an unprecedented investment in water and sewer systems across Alabama to address longstanding and, in some cases, dire needs that go back decades,” LeFleur said said in a statement. “These funds are going to communities with the most critical needs, such as in the Black Belt, that would not otherwise be able to afford the repairs and upgrades on their own. These projects are going to have a significant, positive effect on the lives of millions of Alabamians.”

The department expects to receive $765 million over the next five years from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that was passed by Congress.

The approach taken by ADEM to decide which places will receive funding is one that focuses on places with the most critical needs and with the least ability to pay for infrastructure work.

