Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

ADEM approves grants for water, sewer projects

Many north Alabama counties will receive funds.
Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM)
Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM)(ADEM)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) announced that grants and loans have been awarded to repair water and sewer systems in Alabama.

The loans and grants will be used to repair and upgrade rural, urban and suburban water and sewer systems in many counties. The grants and loans total $348 million.

The following north Alabama counties will receive funding:

  • Cherokee County
  • Colbert County
  • Cullman County
  • Franklin County
  • Jackson County
  • Lauderdale County
  • Lawrence County
  • Madison County
  • Marion County
  • Morgan County

The following recipients will receive funding:

  • City of Florence- $15 million for water system improvements
  • Scottsboro Water, Sewer and Gas Board- $14 million for sewer work and $840,000 for water system improvements
  • Huntsville Utility- $5.62 million for water system improvements
  • City of Cullman- $5 million for sewer improvements

ADEM Director Lance LeFleur said the investment in water and sewer systems is unprecedented.

“Thanks to Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Legislature, we are making an unprecedented investment in water and sewer systems across Alabama to address longstanding and, in some cases, dire needs that go back decades,” LeFleur said said in a statement. “These funds are going to communities with the most critical needs, such as in the Black Belt, that would not otherwise be able to afford the repairs and upgrades on their own. These projects are going to have a significant, positive effect on the lives of millions of Alabamians.”

The department expects to receive $765 million over the next five years from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that was passed by Congress.

The approach taken by ADEM to decide which places will receive funding is one that focuses on places with the most critical needs and with the least ability to pay for infrastructure work.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after being run over by tractor in Cullman
Cullman County man killed in tractor wreck identified
From left to right: Jammie Daniell Parker; Alyssa Paige Neal; Bridgette Brown Hall; Arvil...
4 people arrested in Morgan Co. drug bust
Steven Rodriguez(left), Tedric Boldin (right)
Madison Police arrest 2 for robbery, 1 suspect charged with attempted murder
Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
generic crash
Two-year-old flown to Birmingham hospital after being struck by car in Moulton

Latest News

Madison County Commission approves pay raise for full-time employees
Fire crews and police were on scene.
Scene of crash on County Line Road
Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road
Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road
The outage impacted customers from I-565 south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from Jordan Lane east...
Huntsville Utilities restore power in downtown Huntsville after outage