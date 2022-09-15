81-year-old man killed in Cherokee County crash

CEDAR BLUFF, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Cedar Bluff on Thursday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Charles Grady Sharp, 81, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Sharp was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Cherokee County 115 near Alabama 9.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.