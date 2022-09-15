Deals
81-year-old man killed in Cherokee County crash

By Charles Montgomery
Sep. 15, 2022
CEDAR BLUFF, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Cedar Bluff on Thursday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Charles Grady Sharp, 81, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Sharp was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Cherokee County 115 near Alabama 9.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

