As You Are offers virtual Autism evaluations for kids
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you have questions about whether or not your child may have autism, listen to this — a new virtual clinic is now available in Alabama
As You Are is helping cut wait times and struggles for an Autism diagnosis with a team of pediatricians who help guide families along their Autism journey. CEO Kayla Wagner joined Payton Walker for a conversation about how the program works.
For more information, visit asyouare.com.
