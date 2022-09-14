As You Are offers virtual Autism evaluations for kids

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you have questions about whether or not your child may have autism, listen to this — a new virtual clinic is now available in Alabama

As You Are is helping cut wait times and struggles for an Autism diagnosis with a team of pediatricians who help guide families along their Autism journey. CEO Kayla Wagner joined Payton Walker for a conversation about how the program works.

For more information, visit asyouare.com.

