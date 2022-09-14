Deals
WATCH: Sheriff’s office uses drone to find dog missing for 3 months

A sheriff’s office used an infrared drone to find a golden retriever missing for nearly three months. (SOURCE: KRDO)
By Spencer Soicher
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A companion dog is back home in Colorado after having been missing for nearly three months.

The owner is now thanking the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and their high tech drone video for finding her.

Taylor Salazar said hearing Farrah’s bark was a gift. After all, she was a gift to begin with.

Salazar’s husband was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2019.

“We needed something to brighten up our household, and she did just that,” she said. “He was in love with her the minute he saw her.”

Farrah was a companion dog for Salazar’s husband. When he died less than three months later, the dog was still a light in darkness.

“She is a classic goldie,” Salazar said.

But one day, Farrah was gone.

Salazar said her dad had a seizure while he was driving. When he crashed, Salazar said Farrah ran from the crash scene.

Three months went by, and Farrah was still out on her own.

Salazar, however, believed the dog was alive.

People told her they saw the dog. They had proof too, like a surveillance video showing her drinking water near some farmland.

“And if they got too close she’d run away and she knew where to go,” Salazar said. “She was hiding.”

A dispatcher from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office knew what was going on and had an idea. They had a high-tech infrared drone and were doing a training mission with it. They were going to fly it in an area where Farrah was last seen.

Finally, they spotted her.

Salazar and the members of the sheriff’s office went to the location.

“She stuck her head through the barbed wire fence and then, the next minute, she’s laying in my lap, and I was like, ‘I got her,’” Salazar said.

Farrah is now back home. She weighs half of her previous body weight and needs one of her legs amputated.

But Salazar has her best friend back and a message to give the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

“We wouldn’t have got her back just because she wasn’t willing to come to anyone,” Salazar said. “I guess they’re part of our family.”

Salazar said she believes her late husband had a hand in bringing Farrah home.

Copyright 2022 KRDO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

