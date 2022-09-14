Two-year-old flown to Birmingham hospital after being struck by car in Moulton

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-year-old was flown to a nearby hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in Moulton.

According to an official with the City of Moulton, the crash occurred on Court Street around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The official says that officers discovered that a child had stepped into the roadway where he was then struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse.

The child was then taken to the Lawrence Medical Center by ambulance before he was flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham due to head trauma.

The crash is under investigation at this time and more information will be released when it is made available.

