Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Multivitamins may be linked to better cognition in older adults, study says

This photo from Nov. 19. 2015, shows vitamins and multivitamins lined up on a store shelf. A...
This photo from Nov. 19. 2015, shows vitamins and multivitamins lined up on a store shelf. A new study suggests taking multivitamins each day can help older adults with their brain functions.(Raysonho / Wikimedia)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows taking a daily multivitamin might help with brain function.

Over the course of three years, scientists talked to thousands of people 65 years old and older, and the ones who took a multivitamin slowed down cognitive aging by 60%, or nearly two years.

What’s more, there were even more benefits for people who had a history of heart disease.

Now scientists are questioning why multivitamins help.

They don’t have a clear answer yet. But it may be because multivitamins help out people who don’t have enough micronutrients, like vitamin C or magnesium, and that gets worse as people age.

Researchers said they’re not telling older adults to start taking multivitamins right away and recommended they talk to their doctor first.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
Body found in Decatur, Hwy. 67 waterway
Body found near waterway on Highway 67 in Decatur
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Between August 2021 and February 2022, Casey White and Vicky White shared 949 phone calls.
Casey White, Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls before April escape

Latest News

Sisk is on trial for allegedly killing five of his family members in 2019.
Day 3: Key witness for the prosecution slated to take the stand
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Parliament to lie in state
Jason Sudeikis, center, and the cast of "Ted Lasso" accept the Emmy for outstanding comedy...
Emmys reach record-low audience of 5.9 million people
A man was convicted of a racially motivated attack on a Minnesota home.
Man convicted of sending truck through family’s home in racial attack