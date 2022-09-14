Madison Police arrest man for attempted murder, kidnapping

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department arrested two men Monday for burglary and one of the men was charged with attempted murder.

While responding to a burglary call on Mountain View Lane, officers with the Madison Police Department learned that a resident had been assaulted by a professional acquaintance.

The Madison Police Department says that the offender was a hired hand of the victim for several years.

Officers determined that Steven Rodriquez and Tedric Bolden were the suspects. Rodriquez was arrested and charged with attempted murder, burglary, robbery and kidnapping. He was sent to the Madison County Jail with a $300,000 bond.

Bolden was arrested and charged with burglary, robbery and kidnapping and was taken to the Madison County Jail with a $150,000 bond.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

