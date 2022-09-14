Madison County School District looking to add two new schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education met Tuesday to discuss the possibility of adding two new schools to the district.

During the meeting, the Madison County Board of Education approved a $196 million capital budget plan and a $250 million budget for the 2022-2023 school year.

Two future schools are listed on the capital budget plan. The schools could be built as soon as 2024 or 2025, but a school spokesperson said Wednesday that even if construction was starting right away, it would be late 2026 or even 2027 by the time the schools are ready to house students.

One of the future schools will be built on McKee Rd. in Toney, and the other will be built somewhere in Hazel Green. District leaders don’t have a specific spot picked out for the Hazel Green school. A district spokesman said it’s too early to know what grades the schools will house. District leaders said the growth in the area warrants the new buildings.

Madison County School Board President, Nathan Curry said the district is expanding due to an influx of students.

“When they’re at capacity we have to plan. We don’t want to have exceptionally large class sizes we want to make sure that our students have a good learning environment where they can learn without having 30 kids in the classroom that’s ideal just try to make sure we manage our growth,” Curry said.

The district has not yet finalized enrollment numbers for the 2022-2023 school year, but last year’s enrollment was more than 19,000 students and school leaders said this year will certainly top that.

The Madison County Schools System currently has 30 schools, making it the 8th largest school system in Alabama.

In addition to new schools in the coming years, Hazel Green Elementary could add fifth and sixth grade classrooms in order to relieve the swelling population at Moores Mill Intermediate. A school spokesperson explained that district leaders want to add a fifth grade class for the 2023-2024 school year, essentially allowing the current fourth grade class to stay put. Then, they would add a sixth grade class for the 2024-2025 school year, again allowing the current fourth graders to stay at Hazel Green.

“That will release some of the stress at Moores Mill intermediate which is pretty much at capacity but since we have space Hazel Green elementary we can keep those kids in Hazel Green in that pattern,” said Curry.

School officials will only be able to add the fifth and sixth grade classes to Hazel Green Elementary if the United States Department of Justice allows it. This is because the school is under a desegregation order.

