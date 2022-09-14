Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Madison County School District looking to add two new schools

Madison County Schools are growing
By Marisa Gjuraj and WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education met Tuesday to discuss the possibility of adding two new schools to the district.

During the meeting, the Madison County Board of Education approved a $196 million capital budget plan and a $250 million budget for the 2022-2023 school year.

Two future schools are listed on the capital budget plan. The schools could be built as soon as 2024 or 2025, but a school spokesperson said Wednesday that even if construction was starting right away, it would be late 2026 or even 2027 by the time the schools are ready to house students.

One of the future schools will be built on McKee Rd. in Toney, and the other will be built somewhere in Hazel Green. District leaders don’t have a specific spot picked out for the Hazel Green school. A district spokesman said it’s too early to know what grades the schools will house. District leaders said the growth in the area warrants the new buildings.

Madison County School Board President, Nathan Curry said the district is expanding due to an influx of students.

“When they’re at capacity we have to plan. We don’t want to have exceptionally large class sizes we want to make sure that our students have a good learning environment where they can learn without having 30 kids in the classroom that’s ideal just try to make sure we manage our growth,” Curry said.

The district has not yet finalized enrollment numbers for the 2022-2023 school year, but last year’s enrollment was more than 19,000 students and school leaders said this year will certainly top that.

The Madison County Schools System currently has 30 schools, making it the 8th largest school system in Alabama.

In addition to new schools in the coming years, Hazel Green Elementary could add fifth and sixth grade classrooms in order to relieve the swelling population at Moores Mill Intermediate. A school spokesperson explained that district leaders want to add a fifth grade class for the 2023-2024 school year, essentially allowing the current fourth grade class to stay put. Then, they would add a sixth grade class for the 2024-2025 school year, again allowing the current fourth graders to stay at Hazel Green.

“That will release some of the stress at Moores Mill intermediate which is pretty much at capacity but since we have space Hazel Green elementary we can keep those kids in Hazel Green in that pattern,” said Curry.

School officials will only be able to add the fifth and sixth grade classes to Hazel Green Elementary if the United States Department of Justice allows it. This is because the school is under a desegregation order.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
Body found in Decatur, Hwy. 67 waterway
Body found near waterway on Highway 67 in Decatur
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Between August 2021 and February 2022, Casey White and Vicky White shared 949 phone calls.
Casey White, Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls before April escape
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

Latest News

Mother of nine-year-old attacked by dogs provides updates on ‘road to recovery’, dog owner arrested
COVID-19 vaccine booster available Sept. 19 at Huntsville Hospital
4 people arrested in Morgan Co. drug bust
Madison Police arrest 2 for robbery, 1 suspect charged with attempted murder