Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns

A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal...
A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal Service.(LaSalle Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENA, La. (Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana are getting the word out about a scam involving the U.S. Postal Service.

The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office reports it has become aware of a scam where residents receive a text message that appears to be from the postal service stating that there is a problem with a delivery.

If clicked, the link will take the user to a site that appears to be a USPS website that asks for credit card information to have the package delivered for a fee.

Authorities said this is a scam, and the postal service does not operate in such a manner.

The sheriff’s office urged all residents not to click on these links or follow such fraudulent text messages.

‼️SCAM ALERT‼️ The local post office has asked us to make the public aware of a scam going around where you receive a...

Posted by LaSalle Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
Body found in Decatur, Hwy. 67 waterway
Body found near waterway on Highway 67 in Decatur
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Between August 2021 and February 2022, Casey White and Vicky White shared 949 phone calls.
Casey White, Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls before April escape
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

Latest News

FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
R. Kelly convicted on multiple counts, acquitted of trial fixing
FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana,...
US government OKs nearly $190M in bids from offshore oil lease sale
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city after Russian retreat
FILE - New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three...
Mom charged with drowning 3 kids near famed NY boardwalk
A girls’ softball league in Texas is raising money by raffling-off an AR-15-style rifle.
Parents concerned about AR-15 raffle at children’s softball league