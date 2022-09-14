Deals
Jackson County School District to hire new superintendent

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County School District will select a new superintendent on Wednesday.

The School System opened the application for the position on Sept. 6 and closed it Tuesday.

Just a few months ago in June, Superintendent Kevin Dukes sadly passed away from a medical condition that he battled for more than a year.

In July, the district’s school board selected Dr. Angela Guess to serve as the interim superintendent.

The person selected for the position must have at least a master’s degree from an accredited four-year college or university. They must also have at least five years of experience in public school work at the time they assume office and at least three years’ educational experience as a teacher, principal, superintendent, or instructor in school administration in the last five years.

The new superintendent will serve until the 2024 election.

The school board’s work session will start at 5 p.m., and then the district will have a budget hearing. The Board meeting will follow that hearing. That’s when they will announce the new superintendent.

