How a group of women doing Zumba is making an impact on cancer patients

By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - While many runners are lacing up their shoes to run the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run for breast cancer awareness, Leslie Phillips is lacing up her shoes for an annual Zumbathon.

Phillips has lost loved ones to the disease and hopes to help other women get through the battle.

On Saturday, September 17, she is hosting the 4th annual Zumbathon benefiting The Beauty and The Beast Fund of Jackson County. The cost, $15 at the door, all goes to help cancer patients. Whether the money helps pay for treatment, gas, or a nice ice cream cone after a long day, Phillips is happy to help.

The party is happening at the Scottsboro Rec Center from 12 – 2 p.m. You also have the chance to win some incredible door prizes like a treadmill, gift cards, baskets from local boutiques and more.

For more information, visit Zumba and More with Leslie.

