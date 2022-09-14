Dry Trend Continues...Warm-Up Into the Weekend

Day three of beautiful weather across the Valley with plenty more sunshine ahead! Temperatures are going to be a bit warmer today as we warm into the low and mid 80s, but with north, northeasterly flow still persisting through the region, it will still feel rather comfortable. As we head throughout your afternoon and evening hours, expect dry conditions to continue with overnight lows a bit warmer falling into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Flow will start veering to the east and southeast on Thursday and this will allow for a warming trend throughout the rest of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. Plan on afternoon highs to climb into the mid and upper 80s with humidity still remaining on the lower side.

Low 90s will likely return to North Alabama next week with a dry trend continuing as we kick off the first official day of fall on Thursday. It is going to be a warm one, but overall a gorgeous day nonetheless.

After very little activity in the Tropics over the past week, we are watching Tropical Depression Seven that just formed in the Central Atlantic. There is a good bit of uncertainty with the long-term track this far out, but models are hinting at two scenarios. The first is a continued westward track where this storm could potentially enter the Caribbean or Gulf, and the second is more of a northward trend before reaching the US. We’ll be sure and keep you updated over the next upcoming days.

