Day 3: Key witness for the prosecution slated to take the stand

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Opening statements for a trial focused on an Elkmont teen who is accused of killing five of his family members began Tuesday and the trial will continue Wednesday with testimony from law enforcement on the scene.

In Wednesday’s session, jurors will hear from more law enforcement officials who were involved with the case including testimonies from deputies who were on the scene. Forensic experts will also give their perspectives on the evidence found at the crime scene.

Former Limestone County Sheriff, Mike Blakely will be a major witness for the prosecution on Wednesday. Blakely was on the scene the night of the alleged murders and was the one who was questioning Mason Sisk when he confessed to killing his family.

In July, Mason Sisk’s defense team filed a motion to suppress the confession to Blakely because the team argues he was under arrest but had not been read his Miranda Rights. The prosecution argued that at that time, Mason Sisk was not under arrest at the time of the confession and was therefore not required to be read his Miranda Rights.

After hearing from both sides on the matter, a judge ruled that the confession from Mason Sisk could be used in the trial. Now it is expected to be presented to the jury Wednesday in court.

First witness called to the stand is Dr Jason Derbort, an emergency medical technician with Huntsville Hospital. He’s the doctor who treated John Sisk. He said Sisk passed away at the hospital. — Megan Plotka WAFF 48 (@MeganPlotka) September 14, 2022

Wednesday’s session started with a doctor from the Huntsville Hospital taking the stand to discuss John Sisk and how he died at the hospital. Following that, the doctor that treated Grayson Sisk, one of Mason Sisk’s siblings, took the stand to discuss his death.

Continuing with medical professionals, Dr. Jonrika Malone, a medical examiner for the state took the stand.

On Tuesday, jurors heard from friends of the Sisk family, saw body camera footage from law enforcement at the scene and heard audio from a 911 call center.

Many people in the courtroom were in tears after seeing body camera footage of the scene. The footage showed the bodies of the murdered Sisk family all lying in bed. Each family member was shot once except for 6-month-old Colson Sisk who was shot twice and died in his mother’s arms.

In Tuesday’s questioning, the prosecution brought family friends, Matt (Gator) and Angie Patti to the stand to detail the weekend leading up to the alleged murders. While on the stand, the defense took the opportunity to question the relationship between John and Mary Sisk, the father and stepmother of Mason Sisk.

