COVID-19 vaccine booster available Sept. 19 at Huntsville Hospital

Huntsville Hospital
Huntsville Hospital
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster will be available by appointment only starting Sept. 19 at Huntsville Hospital, according to a hospital spokesperson.

According to Huntsville Hospital, do not schedule an appointment if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past six weeks or received monoclonal antibodies in the last 90 days. Do not schedule an appointment if you are awaiting test results from a COVID-19 test or if you are experiencing any symptoms.

If you would like to make an appointment to get your booster, click here.

