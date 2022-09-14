COVID-19 vaccine booster available Sept. 19 at Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster will be available by appointment only starting Sept. 19 at Huntsville Hospital, according to a hospital spokesperson.

According to Huntsville Hospital, do not schedule an appointment if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past six weeks or received monoclonal antibodies in the last 90 days. Do not schedule an appointment if you are awaiting test results from a COVID-19 test or if you are experiencing any symptoms.

If you would like to make an appointment to get your booster, click here.

