Corrections officer arrested for having sex with inmates, sheriff says

Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday.
Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday.(Modoc County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALTURAS, Calif. (Gray News) – Officials in California say a corrections officer has been terminated and arrested for having sexual relationships with inmates.

Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested on Sept. 10 and booked into the Modoc County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

California law prohibits correctional officers from engaging in sexual activity with inmates as inmates cannot consent to sex if confined in a detention facility.

Modoc County Sheriff Tex Dowdy said in a statement that his office is taking the allegations very seriously. The investigation was completed by an outside agency.

Modoc County is located in the northeast corner of California, bordering Oregon and Nevada.

