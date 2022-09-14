Bulldogs prepare for home opener

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Bulldogs of Alabama A&M aim to continue improvement. Even after a 0-2 start with losses to FBS opponents UAB and Troy, Head Coach Connell Maynor is encouraged with the development of over 50 new members to the 2022 Bulldogs program.

For Maynor, a major point of emphasis is finding a starting Quarterback. Quincy Casey and Xavier Lankford continue to compete to become the starter when SWAC Conference play begins in two weeks against Florida A&M. Both players played significant snaps against the Blazers and Trojans.

“Both of those guys showed that they can move the ball, move the team, and gain first downs and Quincy (Casey) came in and got us into the endzone,” Maynor said during his weekly press conference. “Both of those guys will continue to battle. You’re probably going to see them again . Right now if I had to make a decision, it would probably be Xavier (Lankford), but we have to see how the rest of the week goes.”

The Bulldogs host an Austin Peay Governors program that’s started the season 3-0, and outscored their last two opponents (Presbyterian, Mississippi Valley State by a combined score of 104-0.

The Governors also have six players from North Alabama on the roster including Redshirt Freshman Running back Jevon Jackson. Jackson was named ASUN Freshman of the week after his 167 rushing yard, 1 Touchdown performance against Presbyterian.

“The running back is only as good as it’s offensive line,” Maynor added. “You know Gary Quarles is a great running back, but he didn’t do anything against UAB because he didn’t have any blocking. So you can have a great back and leave some holes up front through that secondary so they can do work. We need to try to contain him (Jackson) and don’t let him to that second or third level, because he’s really dangerous and keep him in that first level.”

Tre Shackelford (Austin HS), Tra Stover (Austin HS), Ethan Caselberry (Sparkman), Grant Wisdom (Deshler), and Kobe Nash (Buckhorn HS) also from North Alabama will make their return to the Valley Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 2 P.M. at Louis Crews Stadium.

