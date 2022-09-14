Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

ALEA shares safety tips for runners after Tennessee jogger kidnapped, killed

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The kidnapping and murder of a Tennessee jogger has the running community sad, afraid and on edge.

According to police, Eliza Fletcher, 34, was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus on Friday, Sept. 2. A few days later, authorities located and identified her body.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is sharing tips for runners to prevent this tragedy from happening in the state.

According to Sgt. Jeremy Burkett, it’s important to stick with familiar areas and go out with a friend.

“We really do not encourage people to get out and run alone, especially in those low light hours. Especially at nighttime, take somebody with you when you go out,” he said.

He says try not to use earbuds. They can reduce your awareness of what’s happening around you. It’s also necessary to have your phone on you, so you can be ready to make an emergency call.

“Don’t wait until it’s a terrible situation. If you feel uncomfortable, get on that phone. Call somebody. We can have emergency personnel respond. Err on the side of caution,” he added.

Sgt. Burkett also recommends keeping the location service active on your phone or using a tracking device.

U.S. Marshals have arrested and charged Cleotha Abston, 38, for Fletcher’s disappearance and death.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
Body found in Decatur, Hwy. 67 waterway
Body found near waterway on Highway 67 in Decatur
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Between August 2021 and February 2022, Casey White and Vicky White shared 949 phone calls.
Casey White, Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls before April escape

Latest News

Jackson County continues search for new Superintendent
Jackson County School District to hire new superintendent
Ezekiel Kelly
3 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Consumer expert shares ways to avoid credit card debt
Consumer expert shares ways to avoid credit card debt
Jackson County School Board set to select new superintendent
Jackson County School Board to select new Superintendent on Wednesday